Advertisement

Candidates for Governor to debate Thursday in Grundy

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Statewide attention will be focused on southwestern Virginia later this week, when the candidates for Governor face off in their first debate.

Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe will meet at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy on Thursday night.

Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton says the debate could have a significant impact on a close race.

“We certainly are looking forward to seeing the two candidates,” Denton said. “We know that debates influence undecided voters. They’re about double-digit if you average the different polls. So I do think that this is one of those important events that may indeed move the polls at least going out of the debate.”

The candidates are scheduled to meet in only two debates. The second is later this month in northern Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Grace Episcopal Church Renovations
Grace Episcopal Church Renovations
Previewing VA Governor Debate
Previewing VA Governor Debate
Looking At Bedford County Car Theft Cases
Looking At Bedford County Theft Cases
Chronic Wasting Disease
Chronic Wasting Disease