Franklin Co. Schools update mask policy

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools now have an updated mask policy.

All staff and students must wear a mask, and exemptions for religious or health conditions require documentation.

The timeline set by the school board is as follows: Exemption forms must be submitted by next Monday to the child’s principal, then parents will be notified of approved accommodations by Monday, September 27.

Students and staff will be expected to wear masks starting Tuesday the 28th, unless a form has been received and approved.

This includes students previously granted a medical or religious exemption

