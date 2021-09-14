Grown Here at Home: Thornfield Farm gives big donation to LEAP

BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) -The people at Thornfield Farm have been working hard this year. Not only to supply fresh produce and beautiful flowers, but to give back in the best way they can.

At the beginning of August, Thornfield decided to donate 20% of its market sales to LEAP, a non-profit focused on getting local food into the hands of people who don’t have access to it, and they asked if you’d help them match those funds. The response was amazing.

“We did it, we did it! We actually exceeded our goal by $1,000. We were really excited,” said Susanna Thornton, owner of Thornfield Farm.

In three weeks, Thornfield raised more than $7,000.

“We were able to give $13,000 to LEAP,” Susanna said.

The giving doesn’t stop here. Thornfield will hold another fundraiser at the end of the season.

“Ultimately, we’re hoping to be able to give $30,000, which is enough to hire a full-time person and to really make a difference in the community, we hope,” Susanna said.

