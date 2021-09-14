Gyms, businesses in Christiansburg report vehicle break-ins early Tuesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Several businesses in the Christiansburg area are reporting a series of break-ins early Tuesday morning.

Burn Boot Camp in Christiansburg said five vehicles were broken into during its 5:30 a.m. work-out class. Orangetheory Fitness, a mile down the road, also reported two vehicles were broken into sometime between 6:15-7:15 a.m.

Both gyms are continuing to offer classes as planned Tuesday, but they are warning clients to lock their vehicles and bring all valuables inside.

Social media posts on community Facebook pages say other gyms and businesses in Christiansburg and Blacksburg experienced similar vehicle break-ins.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more information.

