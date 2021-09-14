Advertisement

Highland County Public Schools approves mitigation, adds masks

People attending the meeting focused on their support for teachers and getting kids back in the classroom.
(WDBJ7 Photo)
By WDBJ
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Highland County, schools will start the year on Monday.

Previously the school board had pushed the first day of class into October.

The school board approved the mitigation plan tonight, along with their calendar. The last day of school is set to be June 17.

Masks will be required for students and staff, following along with the governor’s health order.

Further details and calendar can be found by visiting the Highland County Public Schools Facebook page.

