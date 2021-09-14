Legally Blonde The Musical takes the stage next week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Theatre’s second musical of the season takes the Trinkle Main Stage next week.

“Legally Blonde The Musical,” based on the feel-good movie of the same name, follows sorority girl Elle Woods as she heads from Beverly Hills to Harvard.

Director and Choreographer Kristen Brooks Sandler says they’ve modernized costumes, giving a fresh look to the iconic 2000′s story with fun, upbeat music.

”We know the story of Elle Woods, kind of the blonde that takes over the world and I think after the kind of year we had I think everybody kind of needs to be in a safe space with other people experiencing that live feeling together,” says Brooks Sandler.

The show runs September 22 to October 17 at the theatre inside Center in the Square.

Masks are required for all audience members regardless of vaccination status.

For more information, or to get your tickets, click here.

