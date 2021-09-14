No one arrested after man shot in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man walked into the Lynchburg General Emergency Room early Tuesday morning with a non-serious gunshot wound.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers who spoke to the victim at the hospital were able to determine the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Garland Street.

Police are looking into the case as a malicious wounding.

Any footage and information can be shared anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 888-798-5900.

Materials can also be shared to the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or by visiting the Neighbors portal with any security or doorbell video footage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.