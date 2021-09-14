Advertisement

No one arrested after man shot in Lynchburg

(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man walked into the Lynchburg General Emergency Room early Tuesday morning with a non-serious gunshot wound.

According to Lynchburg Police, officers who spoke to the victim at the hospital were able to determine the shooting occurred in the 800 block of Garland Street.

Police are looking into the case as a malicious wounding.

Any footage and information can be shared anonymously through CrimeStoppers at 888-798-5900.

Materials can also be shared to the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or by visiting the Neighbors portal with any security or doorbell video footage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Virginia Tech Innovation Campus- Alexandria Construction Site
Virginia Tech Innovation Campus- Alexandria Construction Site
Buff City Soap Opens
Buff City Soap readies for grand opening celebration
Law enforcement investigates series of car thefts.
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigates car break-ins
Offices close in preparation for new tax system
Bedford County Treasurer’s Office, Commissioner of Revenue Office close before new tax system implementation