Pittsylvania County expects to see over $100,000 in new tax revenue from rock fest

BLAIRS, Va. (WDBJ) - As over 30,000 people per day attended the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, two of the four homeowners on the road going onto festival grounds stated off camera the only issue they experienced was traffic. Surveys collected by the county showed similar experiences.

“I think especially Wednesday and Thursday, there was a lot of congestion a lot of difficulties with traffic, there were an excess of 20,000 people coming in, especially on Wednesday so there was a lot of congestion,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County, public information officer.

Road congestion became such a problem, that the county had to step in.

“That led to a lot of congestion, and that overwhelmed the event promoter to the point they asked Pittsylvania County to assume all logistics outside of camp grounds starting on Friday,” said Ayers.

As complaints about the event continue to pour in on social media, from the overselling of tickets to one festival goer having septic take waste being left on their car, the organizers have yet to respond to our request for an interview.

The county has announced in a statement they expect to a $100,000 in revenue from the weekend and are looking forward to hosting the event next year.

