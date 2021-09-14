Pulaski Public Schools makes changes to avoid parents arriving early for pickup

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is evaluating procedures for parents to pick up their children from schools, and already has a plan in place at one school.

Because of some parents arriving two to three hours early to pick up their children, the parent pickup entrance to Pulaski Elementary School will be closed to the public from 8:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on school days beginning Monday, September 20.

District officials say they are concerned about parents waiting in an area where students are participating in recess and outdoor PE classes.

The town of Pulaski has also installed some “NO PARKING” signs along Morehead Lane after receiving complaints from residents about traffic being blocked for long periods of time in the afternoon. Parents picking up their students should plan to arrive no earlier than 2:45 p.m. for the 3:05 p.m. dismissal, per the school district, as that is when vehicles will be allowed into the parking lot to form the pickup queue.

Pulaski County Public Schools reports it will likely implement similar practices at other schools to “better ensure the safety of our students and employees. We greatly appreciate having a large percentage of parents who transport their children to and from school and want to make the process run smoothly while also keeping our campuses as safe as possible during the school day.”

