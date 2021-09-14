Advertisement

Roanoke City Library debuts nature backpacks

Nature Backpack-Roanoke City Library
Nature Backpack-Roanoke City Library(Roanoke City Library)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Libraries have something new for people to check out.

The library system has partnered with the Library of Virginia to receive Nature Backpacks.

Each backpack contains items perfect for a day or weekend trip to a Virginia State Park. One such item is a parking pass, allowing families to visit any state park for free. Other items include a guide to animal tracks, a field observation container for bugs, and a net.

Currently, the packs are available at the Main, Melrose, and Raleigh Court branches. People only need a library card to check one out for 14 days.

Library director Sheila Umberger says the plan is to eventually have nature packs available at all city branches.

“We have it set up so you can reserve it in advance,” Umberger says. “Some families have told us they like to reserve it or have it when they go on vacation. Some folks are using it when they go to the parks on the weekend, or a family visit.”

Roanoke Public Libraries is working with Mill Mountain Zoo to provide similar kits for families. Umberger says the zoo is a great resource to this area. She says the kits will highlight different animals at the zoo. These kits are not yet available, but hopefully will be soon.

You can find information on the Nature Backpacks by clicking here.

