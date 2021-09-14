Virginia Safari Park welcomes new giraffe baby

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re celebrating a new baby at the Safari Park.

Lipton is about a month old, but keeping up well with the rest of the clan in the park.

Dad Geronimo and Mom Lexi are still keeping an eye on the little guy, although you can see him out in the giraffe enclosure.

He’s a reticulated giraffe, which is endangered.

”And they help with our conservation because all of our romaine that we sell, we actually do a portion of that toward our conservation programs that fund anti-poaching units,” explained Sarah Friedel, the Safari Park Director. “We also do tag systems for the giraffe in Africa, we help money towards that as well. So these guys are a good way to get people interacted.”

Lipton is still on a diet of milk from his Mom, but will transition to solids and probably be right up at the tower with his parents for treats from visitors.

