Advertisement

Young WVU QB thrives, status unknown vs No. 15 Virginia Tech

Greene ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-0 win over Long Island.
West Virginia coach Neal Brown, left, speaks with quarterback Garrett Greene (6) during the...
West Virginia coach Neal Brown, left, speaks with quarterback Garrett Greene (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Long Island in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept., 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)(Kathleen Batten | AP)
By JOHN RABY
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia coach Neal Brown is making no promises to fans clamoring for more from dual-threat backup quarterback Garrett Greene.

The QB gave a needed boost to the Mountaineers’ running game last week against a Championship Subdivision opponent. But whether he sees action Saturday when West Virginia hosts No. 15 Virginia Tech remains to be determined.

Greene ran for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-0 win over Long Island. Brown called the performance a mixed bag. He says Greene handled himself well and showed maturity.

He says Greene made good reads in the run game but missed some pre-snap decisions and could have passed more often.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell
Virginia Tech’s Mitchell out for season with knee injury
VT Students React to Lane Stadium Changes
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Jets 19-14