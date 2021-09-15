Advertisement

16 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County since August 1st

Martinsville and Henry County are reporting a spike in COVID-19 related deaths. Since the beginning of August, the health department has reported there have been 16 fatalities in these communities.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After going over two months with only 2 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County, the COVID-19 death rate has surged.

“We could not imagine we would be here at this point in time, after the surge of people wanted to get vaccinated and use rounding up the troops to get everyone vaccinated,” said West Piedmont Health District official, Nancy Bell.

Bell says that two factors are at play in the recent spike in deaths, one being the area’s below average vaccination rates.

“15 of the 16 deaths were not vaccinated,” said Bell.

The second factor is the increasing prevalence of the delta variant.

“We found delta in more than 16 percent of the tests that we sent off which means that we are not vaccinated and we are going delta, which is a much more serious strain of the virus,” said Bell.

The health district is not releasing the ages of the victims and says the cases can be linked to rampant community spread.

“Community spread we thought was a thing of the past we hoped would be the case but we are back in community spread now,” said Bell.

The health district will be offering drive-through COVID testing weekly at the Martinsville Armory.

Officials say they’re seeing an increase in demand for testing because of the rise in cases, and new workplace requirements.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
COVID-19 Connection Through Distribution
Health officials gave out more that 2,000 home test kits at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Roanoke City School Board
Roanoke City School Board