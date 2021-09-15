Advertisement

600+ Cyclocross riders to compete in Roanoke this weekend

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time for the annual cyclocross races in Roanoke.

More than 600 riders are set to participate in Go Cross on Saturday and Sunday at Fallon Park.

There will be races for people of all skill levels, from kids and beginners, to professionals.

30 states and a couple different countries will be represented by the field of male and female riders.

The course will feature several different types of obstacles for the racers.

“There’s going to be some planks or barriers that some people are going to be able to hop over, some people are just going to have to hop off and run, and then we have stairs on the backside of the course that everybody’s going to have to get off and run up,” said race director and competitor Frank Deal.

The two-day event kicks off Saturday morning at 8:00.

Anyone can check out the action for free. There will also be food and beer vendors on hand.

