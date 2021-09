FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Fincastle Arts and Crafts Festival is Saturday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food, music, arts and crafts and history in the heart of Fincastle.

Watch the video to see Marcia Neighbors from Historic Fincastle Inc. talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.