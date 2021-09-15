Adney Gap Road in Callaway closed because of crash

CALLAWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - Adney Gap Road in Callaway is closed until further notice as the road is cleared after a crash.

The Callaway Volunteer Fire Department was called to the tractor trailer crash Wednesday afternoon on Adney Gap Road near Callaway Road.

Adney Gap-Callaway Crash (Callaway VFD)

Emergency crews say the driver of the big rig, possibly unfamiliar with the road conditions, had tried to cross the road, and ended up overturning at a sharp curve. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Fire and EMS crews have left the scene, but VDOT and Virginia State Police remain on scene with the road closed until further notice.

