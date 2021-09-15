Alleghany-Covington Sheriff Kevin Hall sworn in as Virginia Sheriff’s Assoc. President

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alleghany County and the City of Covington’s sheriff, Kevin Hall, has been sworn into a few different roles during his 36-year law enforcement career.

But a ceremony at the Hotel Roanoke on Wednesday was a bit different.

He now takes the reins as President of the Virginia Sheriff’s Association, advocating for 9,500 men and women who represent sheriff’s offices across the state.

“I’m humbled and honored to be able to serve and hopefully I can make a difference with our association,” said Hall.

“It’s a pretty influential position,” said Covington Mayor Tom Sibold. “He’ll have the ear of some people we haven’t always had the ear of in Richmond and I think that’s probably going to be a good advantage for the Alleghany Highlands.”

Hall is an Alleghany County-native and began his law enforcement career as a Covington police officer.

He served 22 years there in a variety of roles including officer, detective, sergeant, and school resource officer.

“If you’d have known me when I started at the police department, I was a really shy person,” Hall recalled. “I didn’t talk a whole lot, but I smiled a lot.”

Hall was elected sheriff in 2007 and assumed the position in 2008.

He also coaches football and baseball at Covington High School.

He plans to draw on all of these experiences as he takes on new responsibilities.

“One of the things that I think I’ve been able to do is bring people together, so hopefully I can bring our association together and hopefully make a difference a lot of the things that’s going on with law enforcement,” said Hall.

