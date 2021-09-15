Appalachian Power requests fuel rate increase for customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/AEP Release) - Appalachian Power has filed its annual fuel factor update with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), and is requesting an increase in the fuel rate for its Virginia customers.

The utility says, “Fuel costs are the portion of a customer’s bill used to recover the cost of natural gas and coal used in the generation of electricity, as well as the cost of purchased power.”

The SCC reviews the company’s fuel rate each year to determine whether it should be increased or lowered.

Fuel costs are about 20 percent of a residential customer’s electric bill, according to Appalachian Power.

The current fuel factor is 1.999 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh). Appalachian’s proposal increases the fuel factor to 2.300 cents per kWh. For a customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours in a month, that would result in an approximate $3 increase per month.

The fuel factor was reduced last year due to lower costs; this year’s increase brings it to the same level as it was in 2019, according to AEP. If approved, the increase will go into effect in November 2021.

At that point, a Virginia residential customer using 1,000 kWh/month will pay 12.29 cents/kWh for electricity, lower than the national average.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average residential U.S. cost for electricity was 13.41 cents per kWh.

