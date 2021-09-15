Advertisement

BREAKING: Large police presence at gas station in Roanoke

Witnesses say one person has been taken away in an ambulance
Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning(Katey Roshetko WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have gathered and taped off an area at the Shell gas station off of Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

Gas station employees tell WDBJ7 that they heard and saw multiple shots fired from the outside into the convenience store around 12:15 a.m. Five or six customers were inside at the time of the shooting.

An employee said he saw one person taken away in an ambulance. Other injuries have not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

A dozen or so evidence markers are scattered around the parking lot. A majority are concentrated around a parked car directly outside the front of the store.

A WDBJ7 crew is at the scene.

Stay with WDBJ7 as this story develops.

