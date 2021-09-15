BREAKING: Large police presence at gas station in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have gathered and taped off an area at the Shell gas station off of Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

Gas station employees tell WDBJ7 that they heard and saw multiple shots fired from the outside into the convenience store around 12:15 a.m. Five or six customers were inside at the time of the shooting.

An employee said he saw one person taken away in an ambulance. Other injuries have not yet been confirmed by law enforcement.

A dozen or so evidence markers are scattered around the parking lot. A majority are concentrated around a parked car directly outside the front of the store.

