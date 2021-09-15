Carilion Children’s Tangelwood Center opens for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center opened to patients on Wednesday for the first time.

An exciting day for children and their families in Southwest Virginia to be able to get the care they need all in one place.

“It’s definitely tailored to children. Bright colors. Bright lights,” said Mila Lewis, a parent who lives in Roanoke.

Mila Lewis lives in Roanoke and has a child with special needs.

She said the new Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center is easy for her family to get to.

“The area is very convenient because if I’m early, I can grab a bite to eat. Grab some coffee,” said Mila Lewis, a parent who lives in Roanoke.

Dr. Donald Kees said doctors saw more than fifty patients on Wednesday.

“It’s a little hectic right now. But I think we’re celebrating the small successes and it’s very exciting…It’s been you know, a couple years in the planning phases and building phase, but in my mind it’s been 20 years in the making,” said Donald Kees M.D., Interim Chair for Pediatrics with Carilion Children’s.

It’s a one stop shop for families. Children can see different specialists all in one place.

“You see this doctor at this time. Then we have a little break if you want to walk throughout Tanglewood Mall... and then come back to another appointment. We have the luxury of doing that,” said Mila Lewis, a parent who lives in Roanoke.

“There are many children with complicated health care needs and they see more than one specialist so going from one specialist to another will be easier‚” said Donald Kees M.D., Interim Chair for Pediatrics with Carilion Children’s.

Wednesday patients were able to see general pediatric doctors, but in the next few weeks, other offices will be moving in.

“Carilion Children’s has developed multiple pediatric specialty services over the past 20 years. They just haven’t been as visible to people‚” said Donald Kees M.D., Interim Chair for Pediatrics with Carilion Children’s.

Now if your child does have a doctors appointment coming up soon, you’ll want to call ahead of time to make sure you go to the correct location.

