EARLY YEARS: Virginia students encouraged to apply for G3 funding to pay community college tuition, book fees

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The students are great. The faculty’s awesome. They’re willing to help you. There are many resources for financial aid,” says Virginia Western Community College student Madi Cupp.

Madi Cupp is loving her experience at Virginia Western.

It’s her second stint there, after earning a Biology degree at Concord University.

“And then COVID happened, and I kind of changed my life work and applied to this program,” says Cupp.

Now studying radiography, Cupp is one of the students taking advantage of the G3 program.

“G3 stands for Get skills, Get a job, Get Ahead,” says Virginia Western’s Vice President of Academics Elizabeth Wilmer.

G3 provides full tuition and book money for Virginia residents who qualify for in-state tuition, and are enrolling in one of five high-demand areas of study

It’s really designed to help that middle income student that doesn’t qualify for a Pell Grant. Their family makes too much money to qualify for a Pell Grant. But still, college is not affordable for them.

“Yeah, it’s been a blessing. A lot of undergrad college loans. So, it’s been nice not having to pay for this program,” says Cupp.

Students apply for G3 at their community college, then fill out a Federal Student Aid application, like the FAFSA.

And at last report, $10.9 million is still available for interested Virginians.

“This is just one more item in that list of things that we offer that will help them to be successful and to graduate,” says Wilmer.

Cupp is definitely happy that she applied.

“It’s very versatile, although it is competitive, but that should make you want to apply more and be accepted. It’s an honor to be selected,” says Cupp.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.