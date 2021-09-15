Advertisement

Franklin County forester sent back to help with western wildfires

Washington State sees wildfire
Washington State sees wildfire(Bill Sweeney)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - While wildfires continue to devastate hundreds of acres of land out west, Aid is still being provided from right here in the Roanoke Valley

Bill Sweeney, an Area Forester with Franklin County, just returned home from his second trip out west this summer. This time, he helped work a fire in Washington state in a much more residential area then before. Sweeney finds the work rewarding, he values the experience he is bringing back to help improve operations here at home.

“I’m able to take that operational knowledge and implement it here at the local level.”

Sweeney said it’s unlikely that he will be sent out for a third time this fire season, considering that fire season here is about to start

