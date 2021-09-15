Health officials gave out more that 2,000 home test kits at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival

(WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania-Danville health district is working to monitor the Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s impact on the spread of COVID-19. Officials gave out more than 2,000 at home testing kits to festival goers.

Positive tests can be traced back to the festival if the user takes a picture the Q-R code.

“They can go in and scan a QR code, that would take them to the Virginia Department of Health, they can add in their demographic information and then we can get a testing average from these folks,” said Pittsylvania-Danville health district official, Chris Garrett.

The department was awarded a grant to purchase the home testing kits.

