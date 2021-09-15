Advertisement

Health officials gave out more that 2,000 home test kits at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival

The Pittsylvania-Danville health district is working to monitor the Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s impact on the spread of COVID-19.
By Kendall Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania-Danville health district is working to monitor the Blue Ridge Rock Festival’s impact on the spread of COVID-19. Officials gave out more than 2,000 at home testing kits to festival goers.

Positive tests can be traced back to the festival if the user takes a picture the Q-R code.

“They can go in and scan a QR code, that would take them to the Virginia Department of Health, they can add in their demographic information and then we can get a testing average from these folks,” said Pittsylvania-Danville health district official, Chris Garrett.

The department was awarded a grant to purchase the home testing kits.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
Henry County COVID-19 Deaths See Spike
16 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County since August 1st
Roanoke City School Board
Roanoke City School Board