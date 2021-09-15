Jefferson Center requiring vaccinations, negative COVID tests for some performances

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Center is taking extra steps to control the reduce the spread of COVID-19 at a selection of their performances.

The venue made the following announcement on their website:

When you are attending the Béla Fleck, Gladys Knight, or Gipsy Kings events, you will need to provide either proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative PCR COVID test. Photos or copies of your vaccination card are accepted as proof. Any negative PCR COVID test results provided must have been taken within 72 hours of admission. Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

We reached out to officials with the center, who declined to comment on the decision.

Currently, all Jefferson Center public events require audience members to wear masks, which are available at the venue.

To stay “in compliance” with the mask requirement, no drinks are allowed inside the performance hall. Guests are asked to enjoy their food and drinks in the atrium where they are able to practice social distancing.

Face shields are not an acceptable substitute.

Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to wear a mask.

