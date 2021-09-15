Advertisement

Jefferson Center requiring vaccinations, negative COVID tests for some performances

The concert space has been closed for months, and has no plans to reopen soon.
The concert space has been closed for months, and has no plans to reopen soon.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Jefferson Center is taking extra steps to control the reduce the spread of COVID-19 at a selection of their performances.

The venue made the following announcement on their website:

When you are attending the Béla Fleck, Gladys Knight, or Gipsy Kings events, you will need to provide either proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative PCR COVID test.

Photos or copies of your vaccination card are accepted as proof. Any negative PCR COVID test results provided must have been taken within 72 hours of admission.

Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Jefferson Center

We reached out to officials with the center, who declined to comment on the decision.

Currently, all Jefferson Center public events require audience members to wear masks, which are available at the venue.

To stay “in compliance” with the mask requirement, no drinks are allowed inside the performance hall. Guests are asked to enjoy their food and drinks in the atrium where they are able to practice social distancing.

Face shields are not an acceptable substitute.

Refunds are available for those who can’t or don’t prefer to wear a mask.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty
Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
Roanoke police confirm one dead following shooting at gas station
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Franklin Co. Public Schools requiring documentation for mask exemptions
Wildlife Resources shares recommendations for testing, storing deer meat harvested from Chronic Waste Disease management areas

Latest News

We'll see a few stray showers and storms today, especially in the mountains.
Wednesday, September 15, Midday FastCast
City leaders are gathering to address the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Lynchburg leaders host a COVID-19 briefing
VA Western student Madi Cupp says she's glad she applied for G3, as she studies radiography
G3 Funds Available for In-state Virginia Community College Students
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 15, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 15, 2021