Library ebranch provides convenience

Crystal Spring ebranch opened February 2021
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Library has a new option for folks who frequent the south area of the city.

A standalone ebranch of the library now sits on Crystal Spring avenue near the River and Rail restaurant.

It’s always open and provides a convenient way for people to check out library items, or pick up holds. People need their library cards and their library PINs to access the kiosk.

This is the third Roanoke ebranch, but director Sheila Umberger says it is the first of its kind.

“This one stands alone outside and it can hold up to 1,000 books. You can request a book to be sent the Crystal Spring ebranch, just like any of our other branches. You can go down there and the machine will dispense the book or DVD,” Umberger said.

She says this newest branch has been particularly popular with people who work at Carilion.

You can click here to learn more.

