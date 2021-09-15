OurBus begins offering new route from Blacksburg to Washington, D.C.

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (Press Release) - OurBus, the country’s top-rated new bus service provider, will offer a new route beginning on August 20 that will run between Washington, DC/Northern Virginia and Blacksburg, VA. The travel time for the route – four hours and 40 minutes – is the fastest of any bus company that services the Washington-Blacksburg corridor.

“Virginia Tech students, Blacksburg residents, and residents of Roanoke have been waiting for a clean, fast, and economical way to travel the DC/Northern Virginia-Blacksburg corridor – and OurBus offers them a new option,” says Numaan Akram, CEO of OurBus. “We look forward to providing our new passengers with superb service that will make their travels easier, more relaxing, and more convenient.”

The OurBus route, which offers the only afternoon departure from Blacksburg of any bus company that services the corridor, will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. It will leave Washington, DC (Stadium Armory Metro Station) at 9:30 a.m. and return at 4:00 p.m. from Blacksburg. Stops along the route will include Tysons, VA (McLean Metro Station); Roanoke, VA (Exit 140 Park & Ride); and Virginia Tech Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA.

OurBus fares to Blacksburg, which are the lowest of any bus company that services the corridor, will start at $35.

Amenities for OurBus passengers include complimentary bottled water, free Wifi, and USB ports at each seat. The buses in the DC to Blacksburg route are contracted with independent coach services and are premium, charter-style motor coaches. Safety protocols for OurBus include mandatory masking for passengers/staff as well as comprehensive cleaning/disinfecting of each bus consistent with CDC guidelines upon returning to Washington, DC.

