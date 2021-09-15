Advertisement

OurBus begins offering new route from Blacksburg to Washington, D.C.

By Will Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (Press Release) - OurBus, the country’s top-rated new bus service provider, will offer a new route beginning on August 20 that will run between Washington, DC/Northern Virginia and Blacksburg, VA.  The travel time for the route – four hours and 40 minutes – is the fastest of any bus company that services the Washington-Blacksburg corridor.

“Virginia Tech students, Blacksburg residents, and residents of Roanoke have been waiting for a clean, fast, and economical way to travel the DC/Northern Virginia-Blacksburg corridor – and OurBus offers them a new option,” says Numaan Akram, CEO of OurBus.  “We look forward to providing our new passengers with superb service that will make their travels easier, more relaxing, and more convenient.”

The OurBus route, which offers the only afternoon departure from Blacksburg of any bus company that services the corridor, will run on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.  It will leave Washington, DC (Stadium Armory Metro Station) at 9:30 a.m. and return at 4:00 p.m. from Blacksburg.  Stops along the route will include Tysons, VA (McLean Metro Station); Roanoke, VA (Exit 140 Park & Ride); and Virginia Tech Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA.

OurBus fares to Blacksburg, which are the lowest of any bus company that services the corridor, will start at $35.

Amenities for OurBus passengers include complimentary bottled water, free Wifi, and USB ports at each seat. The buses in the DC to Blacksburg route are contracted with independent coach services and are premium, charter-style motor coaches.  Safety protocols for OurBus include mandatory masking for passengers/staff as well as comprehensive cleaning/disinfecting of each bus consistent with CDC guidelines upon returning to Washington, DC.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Khaleesi Cuthriell’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Royer and Brown are now charged with a...
ACSO reports arrests made in missing child case
Driver pleads guilty to charges connected to fatal crash in Roanoke County
Plane overturns during landing at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon
Pilot hurt when plane overturns during Virginia landing
Signs leading to stadium seating at Lane Stadium.
Virginia Tech students experience new policies at Lane Stadium
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty

Latest News

Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Legally Blonde The Musical At MMT
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
Travel To DC Sees A New Route From This Region
Henry County COVID-19 Deaths See Spike
16 COVID-19 deaths in Martinsville and Henry County since August 1st
Roanoke City School Board
Roanoke City School Board