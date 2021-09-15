Positive percentage of new COVID tests continues to drop across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 818,804 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,066 from Tuesday’s 814,738, a bigger increase than the 3,659 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,204,734 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Wednesday, up from 10,189,664 Tuesday. 65.6% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 58.1% fully vaccinated. 77.8% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 69.3% are fully vaccinated.

8,917,938 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 10.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 10.8% reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there have been 12,170 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,118 reported Tuesday.

2,155 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 2,117 reported Tuesday. 65,200 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

