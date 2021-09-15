Resource available for men on how to fight sex trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an authentically real conversation about the plight of Human Trafficking in America, specifically child sex trafficking. This book is a conversational approach from people with “Lived Experience.”

MEN! Fight For Me is co-authored by Alan Smyth & Jessica Midkiff, plus a host of other experts, survivors as well as professionals in the field. Alan Smyth is the Executive Director for Saving Innocence, an anti-human trafficking organization based in Los Angeles. Jessica Midkiff is a trafficking expert having survived ten years of commercial, sexual exploitation herself as well having spent ten years of advocacy work helping younger victims escape and recover.

The primary target of this book is the male audience. Alan is the primary voice, speaking man to man, while Jessica provides expert testimony and insights throughout.

The book contains a thorough breakdown of the various components of human trafficking. Alan also provides a strong challenge to all men everywhere, regarding living better, stronger and in a healthier way. This book also examines what Authentic Masculinity looks like, as well as a host of practical action items and a number of possible solutions.

