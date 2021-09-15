Roanoke City Schools update community Tuesday evening

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools held a board meeting Tuesday night where they addressed many subjects, including how they are taking new steps to address the school bus driver and bus aide shortage.

District staff say Durham School Services is now working with the chamber of commerce to find part-time drivers, and asking Sodexo if any food service workers can serve as bus aides. Durham is even looking at realigning certain bus routes for efficiency. A series of bonuses is being offered as well.

Three new bus drivers have been added recently, but district staff says drivers are still driving double routes three weeks into the school year.

Superintendent Verletta White addressed possible COVID vaccine requirements. She said that as the president’s vaccination plan is implemented, it will affect schools. She said right now there is no deadline, and the school board is looking at the process of implementing considerations for vaccinations including third booster shots.

Beginning September 22, testing sites will be at schools with the Department of Health each Wednesday. Details can be found on the Roanoke City Schools website.

Food service – Sodexo has increased pay. They are shortstaffed. Right now, they have 90 on the job, but usually plan to have around 150. Eight administration staff are currently helping.

Technology – 2100 laptops arrived in the last week and a half. The schools are trying to replace computers that were broken last year or never came back. The laptops are for grades 3-12 as needed.

They are working to get 2100 iPads for younger students.

