Storm chances increase as a front heads our way

WEDNESDAY

During this warm stretch, our rain chances will continue to be very limited. It’s possible we could see an isolated shower or storm later today, but a lot of the area will remain quiet. We’ll start off with some sunshine, but more clouds will roll in during the day. Our high today will climb into the mid and upper 80s.

TROPICS

The tropics are still very busy. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring multiple moderate to high risk areas of interest including Nicholas. Nicholas made landfall over Texas early Tuesday morning bringing flooding rain to the area. It’s now inland and will continue to drop heavy rain around Louisiana. There’s also an area being investigated by the National Hurricane Center near the Bahamas. This may end up grazing the eastern seaboard with increased rip current risk along with tropical showers. Odette and Peter would be the next named storms on the list.

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

Models are showing a cold front moving out of Canada and shifting high pressure back off the coast. At the same time the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas could be pulled into the mid Atlantic. This could bring a slight increase in shower and storm chances by the end of the week. At this point, most of the steadier rain will remain across the deep south with only isolated showers locally. Highs will also return to more seasonable levels for mid-September thanks to additional clouds.

A front heads our way trigger a few more showers and storms. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

Regardless of any tropical showers late this week, cooler and drier weather is expected to return into the weekend. For the third week in a row, a cold front brings in cooler, drier air with highs in the low/mid 80s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.