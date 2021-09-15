Two taken to hospital following crash at Forest Waffle House
One patient was trapped and successfully rescued.
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - Emergency crews responded to the Waffle House on Forest Road Tuesday for a report of a motor vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer.
According to the Forest Fire Department, two people were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries Tuesday night.
