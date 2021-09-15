Advertisement

Vapor trail from world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit may be visible Wednesday night

The rocket is set to launch Wednesday evening after sunset
Inspiration4 is the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit.
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s an out-of-this-world mission that has been years in the making, the first all-civilian mission to orbit. The vapor trail from the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral may even be spotted from our area late Wednesday evening as the sun is going down below the horizon.

Inspiration 4 will lift off from Kennedy Space Center and travel across low earth orbit on a multi-day journey that will reach nearly 90% of the earth’s population. Learn more about the mission here.

LAUNCH TIME - SEPTEMBER 15 at 8:02 PM

LOCAL SUNSET - 7:29 PM

WHERE TO LOOK - Toward the Southeast Sky

You’ll want to get to a higher spot so you can to best observe the vapor trail. The setting sun will likely backlight the vapor and with the wildfire smoke, may offer a deep orange trail going higher in altitude after the launch.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a good spot. Several overlooks offer a good viewing of the southeastern sky.

