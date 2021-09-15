WATCH: Lynchburg leaders host a COVID-19 briefing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Officials with the City of Lynchburg hosted a live COVID-19 briefing from City Hall. Leaders from the City, the health district, the hospital, the fire department and the school district were called upon to speak.

According to those leaders, they’ve seen a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, saying the situation was more critical now than it was in August of 2020. They called the situation “dire” and said new reports suggested the Lynchburg region was third in the state for daily reported cases, behind the larger metro areas of Virginia Beach and Fairfax County.

Cali Anderson, Epidemiologist for the Central Virginia Health District, said the district was counting 200 cases a day, 1,500 a week. Anderson said by early August the district’s average daily case counts increased by 500 percent from June.

