With renovations complete, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church to hold open houses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Years of renovations at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church are complete, and this week the people of the Roanoke Valley will have a chance to take a closer look.

After replacing the steeples and making other major exterior repairs, the renovations moved indoors.

That work was recently completed and now the church is ready to host the public during open houses this Friday and Saturday.

Wayne Gould is the Facilities Maintenance Coordinator at St. Andrew’s.

“And we would love for the public to come, see what we’ve done, take a tour, ask questions,” Gould told WDBJ7. “We just want to show off our masterpiece.”

Anyone who would like to learn more about the renovations, and see the results first hand, is invited to visit the church from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, or from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

