Wytheville woman sentenced for trying to kill ex-boyfriend

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County woman has been sentenced to seven years in the Virginia Department of Corrections for trying to kill her ex-boyfriend in 2019.

The sentence for Tammy Hounshell, handed down September 15, 2021, was for 28 years, but 21 were suspended.

The sentence includes 20 years for attempted murder, five for shooting into an occupied vehicle and three for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Hounshell had been convicted in Wythe County Circuit Court for an incident that had her firing two shots at her ex-boyfriend after running his vehicle off the road, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. Neither shot hit the victim.

