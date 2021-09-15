Advertisement

Wytheville woman sentenced for trying to kill ex-boyfriend

Tammy Hounshell, convicted of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend
Tammy Hounshell, convicted of trying to kill her ex-boyfriend(Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County woman has been sentenced to seven years in the Virginia Department of Corrections for trying to kill her ex-boyfriend in 2019.

The sentence for Tammy Hounshell, handed down September 15, 2021, was for 28 years, but 21 were suspended.

The sentence includes 20 years for attempted murder, five for shooting into an occupied vehicle and three for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

Hounshell had been convicted in Wythe County Circuit Court for an incident that had her firing two shots at her ex-boyfriend after running his vehicle off the road, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. Neither shot hit the victim.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another critical following shooting at gas station
Mug shot of suspect in Wythe County officer involved shooting.
Suspect in shooting of sheriff’s deputies pleads guilty
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
Franklin Co. Public Schools requiring documentation for mask exemptions
Wildlife Resources shares recommendations for testing, storing deer meat harvested from Chronic Waste Disease management areas

Latest News

Inspiration4 is the world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit.
Vapor trail from world’s first all-civilian mission to orbit may be visible Wednesday night
We'll see a few stray showers and storms today, especially in the mountains.
Wednesday, September 15, Midday FastCast
The concert space has been closed for months, and has no plans to reopen soon.
Jefferson Center requiring vaccinations, negative COVID tests for some performances
City leaders are gathering to address the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Lynchburg leaders host COVID-19 briefing