40th Bedford Centerfest to take place Saturday

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A community tradition will overtake the streets of Bedford this weekend for the 40th annual Bedford Centerfest.

Around 90 vendors and businesses will participate in this year’s event put on by the Central Virginia Business Coalition. Organizers say, although this event has been around four decades, this year may be the most important one for the businesses, artisans, and crafters participating.

“Last year, a lot of them took a hit with COVID, and so we are glad to be able to bring this back and give them the opportunity to show all the different things they do,” says Heather Alto Executive Director of the Central Virginia Business Coalition.

Admission is free, and festivities begin in Bedford at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18.

The Central Virginia Business Coalition says this is one of the largest festivals in the state.

