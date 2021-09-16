Advertisement

Apple Original Films, ‘Raymond and Ray’, to be filmed in central Virginia this fall

(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke
(L-R) Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke(Jeff Vespa; Francois Berthier)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam announced ‘Raymond and Ray’, from Apple Original Films, will be filmed in central Virginia this fall.

The movie will star Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor who plays half-brothers who have lived in the shadow of a difficult father. The film will be directed and written by Rodrigo Garcia.

Julie Lynn, a board member for the Virginia Film Festival in Charlottesville and a UVA graduate, is one of the producers. Other producers are Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón and Bonnie Curtis.

“Major projects like Raymond and Ray shine a powerful spotlight on and increase awareness of all that Virginia offers,” said Gov. Northam said. “We look forward to working with the film’s exceptional team and to the economic benefits a film of this scale will bring to Virginia workers and businesses.”

Recent major projects that have been filmed in Virginia include the feature film Tapawingo, the Hulu limited series Dopesick, AMC’s The Walking Dead: World Beyond, and Apple TV’s Swagger.

For more information about Virginia’s film production industry, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
Martinsville hospital at “disaster” levels, leading to emergency room limitations
Widely scattered showers possible through Friday.
Clouds, rain chances return Thursday
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Lynchburg Author's New Book
Lynchburg author discusses second novel
Jefferson Center Mask Requirement
Jefferson Center COVID Requirements
Historic Fincastle Arts and Crafts Festival
7@four: Historic Fincastle Arts and Crafts Festival
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Eduardo Minett, from left, Natalia Traven...
7@four Film Review: “Cry Macho”