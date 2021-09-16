Advertisement

Bandaloop transforms side of Moss Arts Center into dance floor

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you plan to visit Blacksburg’s Main Street this weekend-- you may see people hanging off the side of a building.

Don’t worry; they’re supposed to be there.

A worldwide group named Bandaloop will transform the side of the Moss Arts Center building into a dance floor.

Dancers will rappel off the side of the building in a show combining climbing technology and intricate choreography.

The show kicks off as the center’s season opener.

“And we really wanted to do something that was open and really visible to her, to the community, that celebrates the arts and celebrate everything, we hope, the Moss Arts Center here in Blacksburg, at Virginia Tech and across the region,” said Ruth Waalkes, the Executive Director of the Moss Arts Center and associate provost for the arts at Virginia Tech.

The outdoor performances are free.

Shows begin this Friday at 5 and 6 p.m., and Saturday at 1 and 2 p.m at the Moss Art Center.

In case of inclement weather visit the Moss Arts Center’s website here.

