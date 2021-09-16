Commerce Street Theater takes over historical downtown Lynchburg space

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - What was once home to Lynchburg’s Renaissance Theatre has transformed.

A new sign put up Wednesday shows Commerce Street Theater has taken over the space.

Signs in its windows let people know it’s open.

“There was a whole group of us that just loved this space and we didn’t want to see it just go to waste,” said Bill Bodine, Commerce Street Theater board chairman. “So, we all got together and decided to just make it happen.”

Bodine says some cleaning and painting have brought the historical space back to life.

The organization also hopes to turn some new heads with more diverse events.

“It’s gonna be different because we’re still going to continue to do shows and plays like we do, but we’ll also expand a little bit,” said Bodine. “We may have concerts, people coming in to play the guitar or that kind of thing, so we’re gonna do some different things. We may have some comedy shows in here, so just something that’ll appeal to more people.”

They also look to get some of the theater seats filled in the coming weeks and months.

They say precautions for coronavirus will be taken, but don’t want those to take away from a thriving arts community.

“What we wanna do is help make this a real mecca for the arts...so what we’re trying to do is provide yet another space for people to come down and enjoy the various arts organizations that we have in Lynchburg,” said Bodine.

The first show for the theater will be put on Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.