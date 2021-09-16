Crash blocks section of Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police said a crash blocked the intersection of Williamson Road and Preston Avenue Wednesday night

At least one car was badly damaged, and another car may have been involved. Police asked people to avoid the area due to the debris and an engine in the middle of the road.

Officers said one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of the injuries is not clear.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, and have not determined what led to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.