Crash blocks section of Williamson Road

(unsplash.com)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police said a crash blocked the intersection of Williamson Road and Preston Avenue Wednesday night

At least one car was badly damaged, and another car may have been involved. Police asked people to avoid the area due to the debris and an engine in the middle of the road.

Officers said one person was taken to a hospital. The extent of the injuries is not clear.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation, and have not determined what led to the crash.

