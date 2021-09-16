Advertisement

Digital Anchor-Producer

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
WDBJ7 is expanding its award-winning Digital team by adding a Digital Anchor/Producer position.

We have the latest OTT technology in-house that helps us deliver Breaking News and Weather coverage online, on-air and on social media at a moment’s notice.

We are looking for a visual storyteller who is tech-savvy and has great adlibbing skills. This person will lead our LIVE nightside Digital Anchor reports as well as presenting Breaking News across multiple platforms. This position will also include traditional newscast reports, including live shots.

If you are up to the challenge of working with an award-winning newsroom and want to take the next step in your career, send your resume and a link to your recent work to Eric Walters, News Director, at ewalters@wdbj7.com and apply online here.

