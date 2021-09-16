Advertisement

Early voting across the commonwealth begins Friday

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Early voting across Virginia begins Friday.

You do not have to have a reason to vote early.

The next governor, lieutenant governor and other representatives will be chosen this year.

“You don’t have to do an application,” said Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar. “It is as if you are in your precinct on election day. You just need to show your ID and state your name and your address and we’ll check you in and give you the ballot.”

Early voting runs until the Saturday before Election Day.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
Martinsville hospital at “disaster” levels, leading to emergency room limitations
Widely scattered showers possible through Friday.
Clouds, rain chances return Thursday
Homicide investigation at a Shell station on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke 9.15.21
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting

Latest News

Virginia Early Voting
Virginia Early Voting
McAuliffe (D), left, and Youngkin (R)
Youngkin outraises McAuliffe in July, August; overall McAuliffe has more cash on hand
McAuliffe and Youngkin
WDBJ7′s political analysts tells voters what to expect during first governor’s debate Thursday night
McAuliffe and Youngkin
Governor's Debate Preview