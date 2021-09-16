Early voting across the commonwealth begins Friday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Early voting across Virginia begins Friday.

You do not have to have a reason to vote early.

The next governor, lieutenant governor and other representatives will be chosen this year.

“You don’t have to do an application,” said Christine Gibbons, Lynchburg director of elections and general registrar. “It is as if you are in your precinct on election day. You just need to show your ID and state your name and your address and we’ll check you in and give you the ballot.”

Early voting runs until the Saturday before Election Day.

