Former Roanoke Co. EMS sentenced to 3 years in prison for fentanyl tampering

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A former Roanoke County EMS worker was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for tampering.

Court documents show 32-year-old Jeffrey Leedy tampered with at least 50 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone while working at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital and as an EMS worker for Roanoke County Emergency Medical Services.

In March of this year, Leedy pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product that affects interstate commerce with reckless disregard for the risk that another person will be placed in danger of death or bodily injury.

A Roanoke City EMS ambulance crew member noticed a vial of fentanyl the worker suspected to be tampered with while on a call in May 2019. When he attempted to administer the vial to a patient, he noticed the cap was not secured. Further investigation showed Leedy had tampered with it by removing the fentanyl and replacing it with saline.

After looking at the access card database, a supervisor with the Roanoke County EMS discovered that Leedy had been entering the rescue squad building at night, while he wasn’t working, to take fentanyl. Further investigation revealed at least 50 vials of fentanyl and hydromorphone had been tampered with.

The investigation was conducted by the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations and Virginia State Police.

