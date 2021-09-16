Advertisement

Liberty University breaks single-semester record for coronavirus cases

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has reached new heights with coronavirus cases.

This week the university returned to in-person classes after a campus-wide mitigation period.

They’re now reporting a total of over 1,200 cases so far this semester.

That’s a record in a single semester, surpassing last fall’s grand total of just under 1,100. This spring saw a total of 675 cases.

The university does not require masks or vaccines.

