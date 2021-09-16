Advertisement

Man accused of killing mother’s boyfriend plans to prove insanity

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of...
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has provided updated information about the capture of murder suspect Michael Brown.(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A request for a trial delay has been filed in the case of a former Marine accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney has requested Franklin County Circuit Court to reschedule the trial of Michael Brown, which had been set for September 20, 2021. But Brown’s attorney, Deborah Caldwell-Bono, has indicated Brown intends to make his sanity an issue at trial, with expert testimony to support his claim.

That’s according to court records obtained by WDBJ7.

The Commonwealth’s motion to move the trial date is based on the court needing to appoint “one or more qualified mental health experts to perform an evaluation of Brown’s sanity at the time of the alleged offenses.”

Brown is accused of killing Rodney Brown, kicking off a two-and-a-half-week manhunt.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape off an area at a Shell gas station in Roanoke early Wednesday morning
One dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
Crash on Williamson Road
One injured in crash on Williamson Road
Martinsville hospital at “disaster” levels, leading to emergency room limitations
Widely scattered showers possible through Friday.
Clouds, rain chances return Thursday
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death

Latest News

Caesars Casino Danville Renderings
Homicide investigation at a Shell station on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke 9.15.21
Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
AP Images
Telehealth partnership for veterans coming to Southside VA
COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia; positive test percentage rises