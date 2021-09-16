Advertisement

Photos released in search for Campbell County thief

Campbell County/Waterlick Break-ins
Campbell County/Waterlick Break-ins(Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding the person responsible for two early-morning thefts.

Between the hours of 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday, a person wearing what investigators refer to as a distinctive jacket broke into Living Word Baptist Church and Lacks Automotive Garage. Based on surveillance photos, investigators believe the thief is a white male.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You can also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

