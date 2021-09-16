Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting early Wednesday.
Lindsey P. Shook, 21 of Troutville was found shot in a vehicle; she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about the shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW.
In addition to Shook, officers found a man, also shot; he was taken to a hospital.
Police have made no arrests.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.