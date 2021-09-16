Police release name of woman killed in NW Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed in a shooting early Wednesday.

Lindsey P. Shook, 21 of Troutville was found shot in a vehicle; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called shortly after midnight September 15, 2021 about the shooting at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW.

In addition to Shook, officers found a man, also shot; he was taken to a hospital.

Police have made no arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

