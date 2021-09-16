Advertisement

Radford PD asking public to help name new K9

Radford PD K9 Naming Contest(Radford PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford Police Department is inviting the community to help name the city’s newest officer.

The department’s new K9 is a 15-month-old male Belgian Malinious from the Netherlands.

He will begin training with his handler in October, but needs to learn his name before training.

The naming contest is underway; it closes September 24, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Follow the attached QR code or click here to submit your suggestion.

In case you are interested in donating to help sustain the city’s K9 Unit with all the necessary equipment, training, and medical costs, donations can be made by sending personal or corporate checks to the following address and note in the memo section that it’s a donation for the K9 Unit:

Radford City Police Department

c/o Cindy Carroll

20 Robertson Street

Radford, VA 24141

