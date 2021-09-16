Small Business Spotlight: Gatewood Rose Botanicals in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During WDBJ7 Mornin’s Small Business Spotlight Thursday, Katey Roshetko interviewed the owner of Gatewood Rose Botanicals in Roanoke.

Located on the same block as Golden Cactus Brewing, Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje and Big Lick Brewery, Gatewood Rose opened its doors in August.

According to their website, Gatewood Rose can “provide you with not only the perfect plants for you and your home - but the education you’ll need to keep those babies alive.”

