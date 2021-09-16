VDH launches QR codes for verifying COVID-19 vaccination status

RICHMOND Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday it will launch QR codes to verify COVID-19 vaccination status.

QR codes - short for “quick response” - are a type of barcode that can be scanned with smartphones. They are often used in retail, logistics and other areas.

The addition of QR codes to vaccination records will allow people to show proof of vaccination with a digital or printed QR code instead of a paper card, according to VDH, and without the need for an app. The VDH says this will help improve the consistency and security of vaccination information while providing individual privacy, which is especially relevant as more employers and businesses begin to require employees and customers be vaccinated.

Any Virginian whose vaccination record includes a working phone number and is in the Virginia Immunization Information System can obtain their free vaccination record with QR code by clicking here. The code can be saved to your phone, printed on paper or stored in a compatible account.

The QR codes contain the same information as paper records, but in a more secure and efficient format. Because the code is signed by the VDH, it cannot be forged or altered. Information from the code is only available if and when a person decides to share it. Businesses and employers that choose to verify a person’s vaccination status can scan QR codes with the free SMART Health Verifier app.

Virginia is the fifth state to adopt the SMART Health format.

